Article content

By day Charlie Angus is the Member of Parliament for Timmins-James Bay but for more than three decades he has also been one of the driving forces behind the Juno-nominated band The Grievous Angels.

The group just released their new album The Summer Before the Storm and in an interview with the Northern News, Angus discussed the album and its theme.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. The Grievous Angels take a different journey on new album Back to video

Angus says the group is “the soundtrack of Canada’s lonesome and rugged northland. But this time the Angels are on a different journey. They have teamed up with Skydiggers front man Andy Maize to chart a path through a time of uncertainty, dissonance and conflict. The result is Summer Before the Storm, the 8th album in their 32-year career. Summer Before the Storm is a kick ass journey of hope in unsettled times.”

According to Angus the idea of recording songs with Andy Maize has been on the band’s radar for years.

“We came of musical age together. We played the same clubs and shared the same songs. This is why we wanted Andy to join us on our new single Red Deer to Margaree. It is a song that has been traded back and forth between the Diggers and the Angels over the years. But this version captures where we are at today. It rocks.”