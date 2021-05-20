Article content

As the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners continue to prepare for the upcoming season the club has announced the Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday June 2nd at 7 pm.

Club officials say the location (in person or virtually on Zoom) will be determined based upon COVID protocols at the time.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Gold Miners announce AGM Back to video

General Manager and Head Coach Kyle Smart and his staff are anxiously waiting to see the team hit the ice and are looking to give Miners Nation a good year of Jr hockey.

The organization is always looking for fresh blood to join the team and anyone interested in becoming a part of the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners should consider attending the meeting.