Miners looking to get in win column this weekend

Brad Sherratt
Sep 23, 2021  •  9 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
kl gold miners logo
KL

The Kirkland Lake Gold Miners will be looking to get in the win column this weekend as they take on French River in a home-and-home set.

The Miners will host French River Friday night at The Joe with a start time of 7pm. Saturday the club will travel to Noelville to complete the weekend.

The team is coming off two tough losses and is hoping to give Miners Nation some big victories.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers