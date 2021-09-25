Miners lose 9-4 to French River

Paced by a Leo Chambers hat trick, the French River Rapids went on to drop the Kirkland Lake Gold Miners 9-4 Saturday in a Northern Ontario Junior Hockey League contest held at Noelville Arena.

After potting the decider in a lengthy 11-round shootout triumph over the Gold Miners Friday, the Rapids’ Spencer Borg was quick to open the scoring on this night.

On the play, he took a nice feed from Josh Russell and came in on the left side and snapped a shot that eluded Kirkland Lake goalkeeper Zachary Reddy, blocker side, 2:13 into the proceedings.

It was more French River before the midway mark of the first when Russell notched his first NOJHL goal at 6:10 as he banged in the rebound from the left of the net off a Hayden Radey blast from up high.

Picking up a power play in the back half of the session helped Kirkland Lake get on the board as Ian McDonald connected with his side up a skater as he whipped a rising attempt through a maze from the left point.

Tying it up seven minutes into the middle frame, Ryan Evenhuis sent a cross-ice pass to the tape of Luciano Supino who wired one from the right circle to knot the affair at 2-2.

Regrouping, French River clicked twice on a five-minute power play to take a 4-2 edge to the intermission.

Chambers got the first one from in close off a nice give-and-go.

They then saw Radey convert from the left point late into a two-man advantage as he picked up his first league tally.

In the third, Chambers and Griffin Simpson extended the home side’s cushion.

After Andronique Stepanian got one back for the Miners with his initial league goal, Cooper Bowman and Chambers’ third of the night helped French River put the game out of reach.

Supino and Bowman then traded late markers to round out the scoring.

Brandon Haas dished out three assists to aid the Rapids’ offensive cause.

Kirkland Lake did pump 60 shots on French River’s Cole Sheffield, who got the win while Reddy faced 38 attempts in a losing cause.