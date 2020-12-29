101 Experiences aims to boost northeast tourism

Article content
Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, Local Journalism Initiative
A project is underway to boost tourism in northeastern Ontario and create more welcoming communities.
Cultural Crossroads: 101 Experiences is an initiative developed by the Northeastern Ontario Consortium (CNEO). The goal is to develop 101 unique tourism experiences in the region that stretches from Temagami to Hearst by summer 2021.
Experiences can range from cooking and dance classes to showshoeing, going on a guided tour or having a craft lesson.
The project recently received $100,000 from the Desjardins Good Spark fund. It was the only project outside Quebec to be approved for this funding. The initiative also has been supported by FedNor, the provincial Ministry of Tourism, Destination Northern Ontario and Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation.
Project manager Nicole Guertin says the key to the project is having experiences provided by Indigenous communities. Her hope is to have 20 Indigenous-related experiences.