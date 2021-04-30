3 new cases, 11 resolved

One individual is hospitalized

Northern News staff
Apr 30, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  < 1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
This handout illustration image created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows the coronavirus, COVID-19. HANDOUT / CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL
The Timiskaming Health Unit is confirming three new positive cases of COVID-19 (#181-183). One is in the south part and two are in the central part of the district of Timiskaming. One case is under investigation and two are contacts of a confirmed case. One individual is hospitalized and two are self-isolating. Contact tracing is underway and those who have been identified as close contacts have been, or are in the process of being notified.

The health unit is also reporting 11 of the previously confirmed cases are now resolved and therefore the current number of active cases in the district is down to 28.

