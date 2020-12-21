A second KL hospital employee tests postive for COVID-19

Article submitted
Dec 21, 2020  •   •  1 minute read
Kirkland and District Hospital
Kirkland and District Hospital Photo by Northern News /KL

Blanche River Health is advising of a second employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 at its Kirkland Lake site.

The affected employee is currently self-isolating at home in accordance with public health protocols. The hospital continues to follow appropriate infection prevention and control practices, and is working closely with the Timiskaming Health Unit as investigation and contact tracing efforts continue.

“Our Kirkland Lake site continues to be impacted by the community spread of COVID19. A broad testing initiative is already underway that will encompass all our staff at our

Kirkland Lake site and we have implemented additional restrictions at this time in accordance with our Pandemic Plan. I want to thank our staff, physicians and management team for their ongoing dedication to the care and safety of our patients as we navigate the current situation” stated President and CEO, Sean Conroy.

Story continues below
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The public is advised that a full visitor restriction is now in effect at both the Kirkland Lake and Englehart sites. Outpatient services (laboratory, diagnostic imaging, physiotherapy, respiratory therapy, oncology, dialysis, diabetes program) continue to be available on an appointment only basis. The Emergency Department is always open 24/7 to emergency, urgent and priority needs.

Although the hospital is very appreciative of the many offers to donate food and other treats during this holiday season, it must advise that it is unable to accept anything further due to the current situation. Additionally, further screening and restrictions will apply to items brought to the hospitals for inpatients as it aims to minimize risks from outside sources. Blanche River Health realizes that these are significant measures, especially at this time of year, but they are necessary to protect its patients, physicians and staff to the greatest extent possible.