Article content

Blanche River Health is advising of a second employee who has tested positive for COVID-19 at its Kirkland Lake site.

The affected employee is currently self-isolating at home in accordance with public health protocols. The hospital continues to follow appropriate infection prevention and control practices, and is working closely with the Timiskaming Health Unit as investigation and contact tracing efforts continue.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. A second KL hospital employee tests postive for COVID-19 Back to video

“Our Kirkland Lake site continues to be impacted by the community spread of COVID19. A broad testing initiative is already underway that will encompass all our staff at our

Kirkland Lake site and we have implemented additional restrictions at this time in accordance with our Pandemic Plan. I want to thank our staff, physicians and management team for their ongoing dedication to the care and safety of our patients as we navigate the current situation” stated President and CEO, Sean Conroy.