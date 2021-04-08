Access to OPP detachments restricted during lockdown

Article content

The Ontario Provincial Police is taking action to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 by restricting the access to its facilities, including detachments, across the province.

The OPP is limiting the processing of routine criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks and finger printing to essential workers/volunteers only. Anyone seeking entry to the Kirkland Lake, Temiskaming, Englehart and Temagami detachments must make an appointment first. Individuals will be pre-screened and are required to have proper personal protective equipment prior to entering the detachments.

If you require any detachment-based service, including criminal record checks/vulnerable sector checks, please call (705) 567-5355 in advance for an appointment. Our operating hours are 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

For emergencies, please call 9-1-1. For all other police matters, please call 1-888-310-1122 or report online by visiting www.opp.ca/reporting.

The OPP thanks the public for helping us to keep our communities safe by using the means listed above to avoid unnecessary contact.