Adams wants municipal accommodation tax implemented

Kirkland Lake Councillor Patrick Adams wants to see the proposal for a municipal accommodation tax back on the table.

Adams will be bringing a motion to the floor at the next council meeting which reads “staff be directed to continue the process of implementing the municipal accommodation tax and that a report is brought back at the next scheduled meeting of council providing a timeline on its progress.”

In an email exchange with the Northern News after the meeting Adams explained his reasons for bringing forth the motion.

“I motioned to bring back the discussion of the municipal accommodation tax because it’s obvious our residents don’t want to lose services, but we can’t keep going on the path we’re on.

“Council has discussed this and other revenue ideas before, but they all get voted down because of public backlash. (The) discussion about the museum, it’s value to the community and that it is indeed a cultural icon and tourist attraction may help put in perspective the need for other ways to generate revenue for the town without putting it all back to the ratepayers.