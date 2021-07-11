Agnico Eagle updates Upper Beaver project
Article content
Agnico Eagle has released updated explorations results on a number of its properties including its Kirkland Lake project.
Advertisement
Article content
Company officials state in regard to the KL project “the conversion and expansion drilling program at depth at the Upper Beaver deposit continues to intersect significant high-grade mineralization, further expanding the footwall zone. The new results include highlight intercepts such as 21.2 g/t gold and 0.67 per cent copper over 14.8 metres at 1,190 metres depth.”
“Last year, the company generated strong exploration results at several of its key projects. As a result, in 2021, we embarked on the most ambitious exploration program in Agnico Eagle’s 64-year history to investigate the full potential of existing operations and key projects in the Company’s pipeline,” said Sean Boyd, Agnico Eagle’s Chief Executive Officer. “At mid-year, we are continuing to see positive results from this initiative, with drilling encountering a new parallel gold zone at East Gouldie, significant high-grade mineralization that further expands the footwall zone at Upper Beaver, and results confirming the potential to expand the Doris Deposit at Hope Bay. In addition, we continue to generate significant exploration results at the 100 per cent owned Kirkland Lake project covers approximately 25,506 hectares (approximately 35 kilometres long by 17 kilometres wide) in the prolific Kirkland Lake mining district.
Agnico Eagle updates Upper Beaver project Back to video
The Upper Beaver deposit is located in the north-east area of the Company’s Kirkland Lake property. Gold deposits in the Kirkland Lake district are genetically and spatially related to major regional structures, most notably the east-west trending Cadillac-Larder Lake Deformation Zone and the northeast-trending Main Break. The Upper Beaver deposit is atypical when compared to other deposits in the district but shows similar characteristics to those hosted in Temiskaming-age intrusions.
Advertisement
Article content
The Upper Beaver deposit is a gold-copper rich orebody that contains both vein and replacement-style mineralization. It extends from surface to approximately two kilometres below surface and remains open at depth. Gold mineralization occurs either as free/visible gold that is relatively common throughout the deposit or associated with sulphides. Copper mineralization occurs predominantly as chalcopyrite and occasionally as bornite in disseminations or in stringers/stockwork veinlets.
During the second quarter of 2021, 49 holes (18,560 metres) were completed at Upper Beaver, for a total of 116 holes (39,574 metres) during the first half of 2021.
Approximately 52,200 metres of drilling are planned at the Kirkland Lake project this year, with the conversion program at Upper Beaver remaining the focus. Regional exploration programs will also continue over different areas of the large land package owned by Agnico Eagle in the Kirkland Lake district. The main areas of interest will be the Upper Canada, Munro, Skead and Bidgood properties. The Company anticipates drilling between 10,000 and 15,000 metres on conceptual geological and structural interpretations as well as geophysical targets.