Air quality alert in effect

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement as a result of high levels of air pollution due to smoke from ongoing forest fires.

Officials say “smoke plumes from active fires in northwestern Ontario and eastern Manitoba will continue today. Air quality is likely to deteriorate if the smoke descends to ground level.

“If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.”

They add “individuals may experience symptoms such as increased coughing, throat irritation, headaches or shortness of breath. Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease, such as asthma, are especially at risk.

“Visit www.airhealth.ca for information on how to reduce your health risk and your personal contribution to pollution levels, as well as for current and forecast AQHI values.”