Alamos reports year-end results

Looking at its Young-Davidson Mine in Matachewan company officials state “Young-Davidson more than replaced mining depletion in 2020 with mineral reserves increasing 3 per cent to 3.2 million ounces. The increase in mineral reserves, at slightly lower grades of 2.44 g/t Au, was driven by a decrease in the cut-off grade in 2020, which incorporated lower operating costs with the transition to the new lower mine infrastructure. There has not been significant exploration drilling completed at Young-Davidson since 2011. A small underground exploration program was initiated in 2020 and was successful in intersecting gold mineralization below the existing mineral reserves and resources. With the deposit open at depth and improved underground access now available in the lower mine, exploration activities will be expanded in 2021 with a $7 million program planned.”

They add “Based on expected underground mining rates of 8,000 tonnes per day, the Mineral Reserve life of the Young-Davidson mine has increased one year to approximately 14 years as of December 31, 2020.

“Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 1.1 million ounces decreased slightly from a year ago, reflecting the conversion of Mineral Resource to Mineral Reserves. Inferred Mineral Resources increased to 0.2 million ounces with grades increasing to 2.86 g/t Au.

“With the completion of the lower mine expansion, an initial exploration drilling program was completed in 2020, yielding encouraging results below the 1,500 m level and in proximity to the new lower mine infrastructure. In addition to defining mineralization within the Young-Davidson syenite, drilling also intersected higher-grade gold mineralization in both the footwall and hanging wall of the syenite. Additional drilling will be required in 2021 to confirm the geometry of these structures and to further evaluate the potential continuity of gold mineralization within the structures.

“The planned 2021 underground drilling program will test several target areas in proximity to the existing underground infrastructure with the deposit open at depth and to the west. A total of $7 million is budgeted for 2021, representing the first significant exploration program at Young-Davidson since 2011.”