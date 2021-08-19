AMO conference very effective for town says Kiely
The Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) virtual conference wrapped up on Wednesday and Kirkland Lake Mayor Pat Kiely feels it was very worthwhile.
Once again this year the conference was held through Zoom due to the pandemic. Along with Mayor Kiely, Councilor Rick Owen and Clerk Meagan Elliot took part.
Kiely stated the town’s representatives focused on what they felt were four priority areas. By doing so, Kiely felt their lobbying efforts were much more effective.
The local delegation met with Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Northern Development, Mines David Smith. The intention was to lobby for a share of mineral taxation for Northern Communities which was promised during the election campaign. Kiely stated “this is in the works and should be introduced shortly.”
The Kirkland Lake contingent also met with the Associate Minister of Health Michael Tobollo on the Opioid Crises and Kiely pointed out they “requested funding to convert the former Pinegar Detention Centre into an Addiction Residential Community in response to the growing crisis.”
Kiely noted “three members of the local Opioid Poisoning Prevention Task Force delegated. This was very well prepared and well received by the Minister with a promise to visit Kirkland Lake soon to inspect the facility and meet with the Task Force and support agencies. He felt the group had some great ideas that could be used in dealing with this area of concern.”
The group also met with Minister Rod Phillips Minister of Long Term Care to discuss funding needs to meet staged in hours of four hours per day per residents at TPR. “We were advised that this is in the latter stages of funding implantation, and we should be hearing funding allocations shortly,” Kiely noted
The town’s final delegation was with Minister Caroline Mulroney of Transportation on Connecting Link Funding. Kiely said “we have made several unsuccessful applications in the past. There is a real need for improvement of the highway from Burnside Drive East to the area of the college and the hospital. With increased traffic of logging trucks, transports, student pedestrian traffic and entrance to the Hospital and Long Term Care facilities, and Paramedic facilities, safety is our number one priority and we stressed the need for this area to be addressed in a timely fashion. We feel the Minister got the message as the Minister promised to send an MTO Senior. Representative from North Bay to visit the site and discuss options going forward.”
Overall Kiely added “we felt this was one the better AMO Conferences and was more effective for us as participants by concentrating on a lesser number of concerns. The zoom facility worked well and was much more cost effective for the municipality than travelling and overnight accommodation expenses.”