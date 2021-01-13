Angus wins parliamentary award

Charlie Angus
Timmins-James Bay MP Charlie Angus has been recognized by Maclean’s Magazine for his work in parliament.

The well-known Canadian magazine just announced the winners of its 12th annual Parliamentarian of the Year awards and Angus was named Best Mentor as voted by his fellow Members of Parliament.

In his acceptance speech Angus stated he was surprised and “honoured to be the mentor for this parliament.”

In his acceptance speech, Angus gave some tips that he has learned during his time in politics.

“Number one; never forget who sent you here and why. I know after six months some people think hay they got here because of their incredible skill or their vision for the nation. No, people sent you here to do a job which is to be their voice. Never forget that. It is a real honour to be the voice for people who have no voice in the halls of power. At the end of the day they are going to send you home and send someone else in your place. And that too is good and okay.”

His second tip is to understand the parliamentary system by its very nature is partisan oppositional. “You owe that party the bond of loyalty but don’t ever be a sock puppet for the political operatives and the leader’s office.”

He pointed out that you should never trade your integrity because that is “what you bring to this parliament.”

Lastly he says you need to invest in what he calls the Karma bank. “Every member of parliament at some point in their career is going to say something really stupid or do something really dumb. But if you have been someone with integrity, if you do your work, if you are seen as someone who is trying to be fair and haven’t become a pompous jerk, when you need to make that withdrawal from the Karma bank, it will be there.”

In conclusion Angus said for all of its “tawdry nature” parliament does matter and democracy matters and added “it’s a real honour to be here.”

Besides winning the award as Best Mentor, Angus was also nominated as Most Knowledgeable MP.