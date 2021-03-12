Another case resolved Friday afternoon
Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit reported another resolved COVID-19 case Friday afternoon. With the two resolved cases reported Friday morning that means the number of active cases in the district is down to seven.
Looking at the updated statistics that are available on the THU website, there have been 27,807 tests submitted in the district and there has been 1782 vaccine doses administered.
