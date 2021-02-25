Article content

Ducks Unlimited Canada is proud to recognize ten-year-old Lucy Harrison as its newest Wetland Hero. Over the past three years, Harrison has spent more than a thousand hours volunteering at Hilliardton Marsh, one of DUC’s Wetland Centres of Excellence.

Harrison’s story is one of incredible leadership and growth. At seven years old, she helped enter data into the popular citizen science app, e-Bird. At eight years old, she extracted birds from nets and learned how to band them. Now at age 10, she bands hundreds of birds every year and demonstrates how to handle them for school groups.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Area 10 year-old recognized by Ducks Unlimited Canada Back to video

“It’s been a real joy to see Lucy grow up out here,” says Bruce Murphy, research and education coordinator at Hilliardton Marsh. “When I first met her, she was so quiet! Now she’s eager to teach others about why our wetlands are important.”

“Lucy is an inspiration to us all,” says Mariane Bolla, DUC’s head of national education. “She is living proof that young people can make a real difference for our wildlife and our wetlands.”

“My next project is writing a letter to the government,” says Harrison. “I’m going to tell them about why the marsh is important and give them ideas for how cities and wetlands can get along.”