Area communities receive Provincial government funding

A number of local municipalities are receiving Provincial government funding to address their infrastructure.

The Ontario government has announced nearly $38 million to address local infrastructure in Northern Ontario through the 2021 Ontario Community Infrastructure Fund (OCIF).

The funding will help 144 communities in the region build and repair roads, bridges, water and wastewater infrastructure. These investments are part of a total allocation of $200 million for 424 small, rural and Northern communities across Ontario under OCIF.

Breaking down the numbers Kirkland Lake will receive just over $600 thousand. Larder Lake, McGarry and Matachewan will receive $50 thousand. Englehart will receive just over $64 thousand and Black River-Matheson will receive just over $90 thousand.