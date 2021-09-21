Area OPP are reminding drivers about new stunt driving legislation

Area OPP detachments are reminding motorists of the Stunt Driving legislation under section 172 of the Highway Traffic Act and Ontario Regulation 455/07 which came into effect September 12th.

As of September 12, the roadside driver’s licence suspension under section 172 of the HTA increased from seven to 30 days for all offences listed in Regulation 455/07.

Also, section 172 of the HTA expanded to apply to certain off-road locations such as parking lots, bike paths and trails. Amendments to Ontario Regulation 455/07 specify the off-road places where section 172 of the HTA will apply.

Under Ontario Regulation 455/07 “parking lot” includes,

(a) Any parking lot, garage or structure, whether public or private, paved, or unpaved, flat or multilevel, above or below grade, including any driveway or road that connects the parking lot to a highway,

(b) Any private, commercial or industrial parking lot or empty lot from which the public would ordinarily be excluded, and

(c) Any parking lot into which drivers are expressly or impliedly invited or permitted to enter, with or without payment, and no matter whether payment is made or whether the driver entered with or without permission.

On July 1, 2021, the vehicle impoundment increased from the previous seven-day vehicle impoundment to a vehicle impound period of 14-days.

Along with the introduction of a lower speed threshold for street racing offenders on municipal roads with speed limits less than 80 kilometres per hour (km/h). Drivers traveling at speeds in excess of 40km/h on these highways can face racing stunt driving charges.

The OPP would like to remind drivers that aggressive driving is dangerous and is the leading factor in fatal motor vehicle collisions on OPP-patrolled roadways.

Racing, stunt driving, speeding, following too closely, unsafe lane changes and road rage are all forms of aggressive driving that places drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians at risk.

The OPP remains committed to saving lives on roads, waterways and trails and encourages the public to report any aggressive driving by calling: 1-888-310-1122.