Area OPP release road safety week stats

On May 24th area OPP detachments wrapped up their participation in the Canada Road Safety Week, which ran from May 18th to 24th. The campaign focused on the high risk behaviours known as the “Big Four” which include impaired, aggressive and inattentive driving as well as the lack of seatbelt use.

The following are the results of this year’s campaign for the Kirkland Lake OPP detachment:

One Stunt Drive charge

14 Seatbelt charges

Three Careless Driving charges

85 Speeding charges

Three Distracted Driving charges

During this year’s campaign, Temiskaming, Englehart and Temagami OPP Officers were present and visible on local roadways which resulted in the following:

19 Speeding Charges

One Seatbelt Charge

One Careless Driving Charge

One Impaired by Alcohol Charge

One 90 Administration Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS)

Though the campaign has ended, officers will continue to monitor trails, roads and waterways, to conduct enforcement as necessary.

The OPP reminds motorists to reduce your speed, ensure you’re well rested prior to travelling and BUCKLE UP to arrive at your destination safely. Road safety is everyone’s responsibility.