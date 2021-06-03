





Article content A new infusion of cash from FedNor will create 11 jobs and maintain 11 more throughout the region. Marc G. Serré, Member of Parliament for Nickel Belt, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, today announced a Government of Canada investment of nearly $675,000 to create jobs and maximize economic opportunities in Northeastern Ontario’s Francophone communities. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Area organizations receive FedNor funding Back to video A media release states that through FedNor’s Economic Development Initiative and Northern Ontario Development Program, the investments will create and protect 22 jobs by enhancing tourism and supporting Francophone organizations, entrepreneurs, businesses and communities. Organizations that will benefit from this funding include Fondation Communautaire du Temiskaming, Centre culturel ARTEM, Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières and ACFO-Témiskaming.

Article content Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament, Nipissing-Timiskaming stated “Canada’s rich Francophone heritage plays an important role in strengthening and diversifying our regional economy. The funding announced today will support more than 80 business start-ups, encourage entrepreneurship and enhance tourism, while helping to maximize social and economic opportunities made possible through linguistic duality.” Francophone initiatives supported by FedNor in Northeastern Ontario Fondation Communautaire du Témiskaming $285,000 A FedNor investment of $285,000 will enable the Fondation Communautaire du Témiskaming and project partners, Lions Club d’Earlton and the Golden Age Club d’Earlton, to create le Cœur du Village. This 7,000-square-foot business and community centre will host a wide-range of business and community events, and feature a vendor market to help increase sales of local products. To be located at the site of the former Grocery King store, the facility will provide local artisans and agri-food producers with access to meeting and retail space, as well as a gathering area for organizations and the general public. Specifically, this FedNor funding will be used to complete renovations including technology and energy efficiency upgrades, and various building improvements. Funded through FedNor’s Northern Ontario Development Program, this priority project is expected to create two local jobs and maintain another, while accelerating community and business growth in the region.

Article content Centre culturel ARTEM $244,542 Provided through FedNor’s Economic Development Initiative (EDI) for Northern Ontario, an investment of $244,542 will enable the Centre cultural ARTEM to strengthen the economic outlook of Northeastern Ontario’s Francophone communities. Specifically, this priority project will support the launch of a regional marketing strategy that includes developing and promoting 100 unique and inspiring local tourism experiences. This project is expected to assist over 80 small businesses and entrepreneurs, and help create seven full-time jobs. Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières $113,913 To support community, business and economic recovery efforts in the Timiskaming district, FedNor is investing $113,913 in the Conseil scolaire catholique de district des Grandes Rivières. This targeted investment will be used to launch the Entrepreneurial Leadership for Francophones project, which supports activities related to the development and growth of small and medium-sized enterprises owned or administered by Francophones in the Timiskaming district. Supported through FedNor’s EDI, this project is expected to support the creation of five businesses, 10 regional partnerships, and help create one new job and maintain 10 additional positions. ACFO-Témiskaming $31,500 To help improve the economic vitality of the South Temiskaming region, FedNor is investing $31,500 through its EDI to enable ACFO-Témiskaming to hire a youth intern for a one-year period. While on the job, the intern will help establish a community hub that brings together, under one roof, Francophone, Anglophone, Métis and First Nations organizations and services. The intern will also support the launch of the Hello / Bonjour campaign, a program aimed at making businesses aware of the social and economic benefits of serving their customers in both official languages.

