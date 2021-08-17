ATV driver injured, charged with impaired

Article content

On August 14, 2021 at approximately 8:59 p.m., members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to investigate a single motor vehicle collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Larder Lake Station Road in Larder Lake.

The driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, Donald GOSSELIN, 71 years of age, of Larder Lake was arrested and charged with Operation while impaired – alcohol or drugs contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The charge has not been proven in court. The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on September 30, 2021 in Kirkland Lake.