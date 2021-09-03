Northern College has announced a return to campus for the upcoming Fall semester after over a year and a half of distancing learning for its dedicated students.

College officials state “To help ease the transition from digital to in person learning, all Northern College staff will be returning to the office as well, having dealt with a similar length hiatus in order accommodate the health and safety measures required to deal with a world-wide pandemic.

Back to class for Northern College students

“The COVID-19 pandemic, as we’ve experienced has been something none of us could have predicted,” stated Aaron Klooster, Northern College Vice President of Academic and Student Success. “The resilience and dedication of the Northern College family and its students truly shone during these dark and uncertain times, and I am so pleased at this opportunity for a return to some semblance of normal.”

With a concentrated focus on health and safety, Northern College will be welcoming students back to each of its campuses, working to ensure a balance that reflects the kind of education Northern is known for, with the safety measures that were honed with great success in 2020.

“We were chosen by the Ministry to pilot on-site delivery of trades programs last summer,” stated Klooster. “We’ve recently been given the go-ahead to pilot a ‘quick screening’ swabbing, under the direction of our East End Family Health Clinic, and it is our hope that the experience gleaned from the trades pilot program and this health care support will ensure a successful return to campus for students and staff alike.”

Students enrolled in Northern College programs and living in residence on campus will be required to prove a full vaccination record before mid-October, with proof of one administered dose before being allowed to move in. All employees across all campuses will also need such proof.