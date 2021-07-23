Be Bear Wise

Northern News staff
Jul 23, 2021  •  8 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
File photo/Postmedia Network
File photo/Postmedia Network Photo by Reg Clayton /Reg Clayton/Daily Miner and News

The KL OPP is reminding the public to take precautions in preventing black bears from visiting your neighbourhood.

Story continues below

They say with an increase of calls for service regarding bears, the Kirkland Lake OPP would like to provide the public with some tips that may help reduce the possibility of having bears on or around your property:

Place garbage in waste containers with tight-fitting or locking lids

Put your garbage out on the morning of collection

Fill bird feeder during the winter months only

Keep barbecue grills clean

Keep pet food indoors

They add not every bear sighting is an emergency situation. In non-emergency encounters, call the toll free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327. In emergency situation you should call 911.

For more information on the bear wise program visit www.ontario.ca/bear-wise-tips-and-tools

Latest National Stories

News Near Kirkland Lake

This Week in Flyers