Officials from the Timiskaming Health Unit are reminding residents to be on the lookout for blue-green algae blooms when using recreational water. They say “in the past, blooms have been reported on Lake Timiskaming, Round Lake, Barber Lake, and the Montreal River although they add none have been reported in those locations at this time. The Timiskaming Health Unit advises people using lakes and rivers to be on the lookout for algal blooms.”
They note if you see a bloom near your property or water intake line:
- Avoid using the water for drinking, bathing, or showering, and do not allow people, pets, or livestock to drink or swim in the bloom.
- Be aware that shallow drinking water intake pipes can pump in blue-green algae.
- Do not boil the water or treat it with a disinfectant, like bleach, because it breaks open the algae cells, which releases more toxins into the water.
- Do not rely on water jug filtration systems as they may not protect against the toxins.
- Avoid cooking with the water because food may absorb toxins from the water during cooking.
- Follow the Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks Guide to Eating Ontario Fish. Exercise caution with respect to eating fish caught in water where blue-green algal blooms occur. Residents should not eat the liver, kidneys, and other organs of fish. On lakes and rivers where blue-green algal blooms are confirmed, people who use the surface water for their private drinking water supply may wish to consider an alternate, protected source of water.