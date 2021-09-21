Steve Black who ran for the Liberals in Monday’s election, coming in third place says while he is disappointed in the local outcome he is happy with the national results.

Article content

“Our team is happy to see the party has won and will form the next government. That is encouraging for what our views are of how to best move forward. We are disappointed in the results locally and that we will be represented by the 4th party NDP again, however given the minority status it is likely they will once again hold the balance of power pending what the Bloq does.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Black pleased Liberals won Monday's election Back to video

He added “I offer my congratulations to Charlie Angus and his team for the campaign they ran and a 7th straight election victory. I hope he has his most successful term yet and is able to bring some of the change and improvements we need here in Timmins-James Bay. I would like to congratulate Morgan Ellerton on a great campaign as well and Stephen MacLeod as well for putting his name forward even if I fundamentally disagree with the PPC and most of their platform. It takes courage and sacrifice to step up and I respect all the candidates for doing what they believe is best for our country.”

Lastly he stated “I would like to thank my family for the sacrifices they made over the last 36 days and thank our entire campaign team and supporters for their efforts and support. It has been an honour to get out and meet people across the riding over the last 36 days. It has been a very positive experience as the vast majority of people in our riding have been extremely kind, regardless of their political support. It has been great to discuss the issues impacting people in our region on a day to day basis and hear their concerns. I wish Prime Minister Trudeau and the Liberal government all the best in the coming Parliament and hope they are able to enact many of the progressive ideas we ran on.

The next term of Parliament will have a very difficult time uniting the country as we finish the fight against covid and move forward. However I hope all parties put partisanship aside and do what is best for the people of Canada and respect their results and the minority government the people have chosen.”