Blanche River Health getting new Doctor

Officials from Blanche River Health have announced that as of January 1st they will be welcoming its newest physician.

According to Blanche River Officials “Dr. Phillips has been providing locum coverage at the Englehart site since 2018 and has decided to relocate from southern Ontario. He will be focusing on providing regular physician coverage in our Emergency Department and as a Hospitalist caring for inpatients at the Englehart site.

“I want to extend a warm welcome to Dr. Phillips, and I know the staff at our Englehart site are looking forward to working with him on a more regular basis,” says President and CEO Sean Conroy.

Dr. Mark Spiller, Chief of Staff stated, “Dr. Phillips will be a great permanent addition to our team in Englehart. Our physician group looks forward to working with him as he begins this new endeavour at Blanche River Health.”