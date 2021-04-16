Blanche River Health honours lab staff

Article content

In honor of National Medical Laboratory Week officials from Blanche River Health are taking people behind the scenes of their laboratory services.

Officials say “the laboratory plays a key role in any hospital, but especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. These healthcare professionals are the ones who process COVID-19 swabs and determine whether or not a patient is COVID positive. Since December 2020, the lab has processed 155 COVID swabs.”

On top of COVID-19 care, the lab is also responsible for processing your blood tests, electrocardiograms (ECGs), urine samples, and quality control tests.

The Blanche River Health (BRH) Kirkland Lake site Core Laboratory is a member of the Timmins Cluster of hospitals which are comprised of 10 area hospitals in the north and are under the Medical Directorship of University Health Network.

“Every year, we process 225,000 blood tests, 2500 ECGs, 100,000 quality control (QC) and calibrations, and over 200 Holter monitors. On top of our inpatients, specialty clinics, operating room, and emergency department, we also service around 30 to 40 outpatients per day,” says Natalie Perrault, Manager of Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

The laboratory at the Englehart site is a full Point of Care lab and is also a part of the Timmins Cluster of Hospitals under the directorship of University Health Network.

“At the BRH Englehart site, we process more than 4000 patient samples per year to service our community hospital,” Perrault adds. “We also process more than 8700 QC and proficiency tests per year, and our lab outpatient department services 20 patients on a daily basis.”