Blanche River Health lauds IT Department

In recognition of Information Technology Professionals day, Officials at Blanche River Health are taking people behind the scenes of their Information Technology and Support Services Department.

“The Information Technology department supports all departments within our organization such as Nursing, Diagnostic Imaging, Laboratory, Finance, Maintenance and more” says Information Technology Manager, Marcel Boisvenue.

The team also supports several community partners including Temiskaming Hospital, Kirkland and Englehart Family Health Teams and Centre De Sante Communautaire.

“On a monthly basis the team receives more than 500 requests for IT support from our Englehart and Kirkland Lake sites including staff and patient requests.” adds Boisvenue, “These requests range from wifi access and printer issues to nurse call availability and access to Electronic Medical Records (Meditech)”

“The team focuses on high system availability which is critical to the efficiencies of our organization, ensuring our supporting technologies are available for our care teams to deliver high quality, patient centered care.”