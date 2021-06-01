Blanche River Health launches online raffle

Article content

Blanche River Health has launched its inaugural online 50/50 draw with the first draw date on June 30th.

“This fundraising initiative is aimed at supporting various clinical equipment needs at both our hospital sites (Englehart and Kirkland Lake). These types of equipment are not specifically funded by the Province and we, like other hospitals, must look to community support and donations to help with the acquisition of new and replacement equipment” says Sean Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blanche River Health.

“Incorporating a routine fundraiser such as this will benefit both the community and our hospitals on an ongoing basis” Conroy added.

“We are hopeful that adding these monthly fundraisers will be a win-win, assisting the organization in its ongoing equipment modernization efforts at both sites and putting some money in a lucky community members’ pocket each month” stated Andrew Brown, Vice President Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer for Blanche River Health.

Tickets can be purchased for the upcoming draw by visiting www.blancheriverhealth5050.ca. The bilingual (English and French) site also has more information about the draw schedule, rules of play and will showcase the winners as each draw concludes. Licensed by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario through License #RAF1205404.

For more information about our organization, visit www.blancheriverhealth.ca.