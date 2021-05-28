Article content

Kirkland Lake Gold has made a significant donation of COVID-19 test kits in support of testing and surveillance at Blanche River Health, following the recent hospital outbreak.

“We are very fortunate to receive such a generous donation of over 2,000 test kits valued at over $275,000 in support of the ongoing COVID rapid testing in our assessment centers” says Sean Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Blanche River Health.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blanche River Health receives a major donation from KL Gold Back to video

In addition to the test kits, Kirkland Lake Gold also supported the hospital by providing staff and four of their own rapid testing devices on a temporary basis while we awaited the arrival of our own rapid testing equipment during the outbreak. The ability to perform rapid testing at the early onset of the outbreak was crucial in our efforts to manage it at our Kirkland Lake site in April. The cost associated with this support amounted to $75,000 which has also been donated to the hospital.”

Andrew Brown, Vice President Corporate Services and Chief Financial Officer for

Blanche River Health stated “we appreciate the support and willingness of Kirkland Lake Gold to assist our hospital as we continue to navigate the pressures of the current pandemic.”