Blanche River Health receives CMA funding
The Canadian Medical Association Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund granted $125,000 to Blanche River Health’s Kirkland Lake site, and Englehart site as part of its COVID-19 relief initiative to support those on the frontline of this pandemic.
The funds will be used to purchase new equipment at both hospital sites.
Blanche River Health receives CMA funding
“Blanche River Health is incredibly grateful to the CMA Foundation for its donation,” says Sean Conroy, President and CEO, Blanche River Health. “The grant has funded the purchase of several items of clinical equipment within the Kirkland Lake site and has allowed us to update the patient entertainment experience with smart TVs at the Englehart site.”
The CMA Foundation announced the COVID-19 Community Hospital Fund as part of its commitment to provide COVID-19 relief. The $5 million fund supports hospitals across Canada with fewer than 100 beds to meet their evolving needs with activities, equipment and training that enhance staff wellness, improve access to care and help prepare for future pandemics.
“I am inspired every day by the dedication of physicians, health care providers and all hospital workers as they continue to confront the COVID-19 pandemic head-on,” says
Allison Seymour, CMA Foundation president. “We know these are extraordinary times that require extraordinary support. From managing evolving health care needs to address changes in your community, to ensuring the proper equipment and training for your staff, our hope is that these funds will have a positive impact as you continue to navigate the challenges of the pandemic.”
The CMA Foundation is the charitable arm of the Canadian Medical Association and provides impactful charitable giving that furthers excellence in health care. To date, the foundation has committed more than $30 million in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.