Article content

Blanche River Health has received a $10,000 donation from Williams and Scott Ace Hardware in Englehart in celebration of its 100 year anniversary.

“Blanche River Health is very grateful to the Williams and Scott Ace Hardware for its generous donation,” says Vice-President, Corporate Services and CFO, Andrew Brown. “The $10,000 will be put towards replacing new equipment in the hospital.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Blanche River Health receives donation Back to video

“We want to give back to those who have supported us over the last 100 years,” states a letter from Gary and Darcy Hebert, sole owners of Williams and Scott Ace Hardware. “The hospital is an integral part of a thriving community and we would like to recognize it.”