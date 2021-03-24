Blanche River Health receives donation

Northern News staff
Northern News staff
Mar 24, 2021  •  1 hour ago  •  1 minute read
The Temiskaming Metis Community Council has donated two Thera-Glide chairs to Blanche River Health. In the photo from left to right are Christina Acton, Kirkland Lake representative for the Temiskaming Metis Community Council, Gina Ross, Manager, Patient Care Services. Photo by supplied photo /KL

The Temiskaming Metis Community Council has donated two Thera-Glide chairs to Blanche River Health.

“Blanche River Health is very thankful to the Temiskaming Metis Community Council for its generous donation,” says Vice-President, Corporate Services, and CFO, Andrew Brown. “It will bring a small piece of home into our long-term care facilities at the Englehart and Kirkland Lake sites,” Brown added.

A representative from the Temiskaming Metis Community Council said, “We are pleased to be able to donate these beautiful gliders to our area hospitals for the long-term care patients. We wanted to bring these patients a feeling of home as well safety while using these gliders. We hope it will bring them a smile and happiness while rocking away”.

