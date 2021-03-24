Blanche River Health receives donation

Article content

The Temiskaming Metis Community Council has donated two Thera-Glide chairs to Blanche River Health.

“Blanche River Health is very thankful to the Temiskaming Metis Community Council for its generous donation,” says Vice-President, Corporate Services, and CFO, Andrew Brown. “It will bring a small piece of home into our long-term care facilities at the Englehart and Kirkland Lake sites,” Brown added.

A representative from the Temiskaming Metis Community Council said, “We are pleased to be able to donate these beautiful gliders to our area hospitals for the long-term care patients. We wanted to bring these patients a feeling of home as well safety while using these gliders. We hope it will bring them a smile and happiness while rocking away”.