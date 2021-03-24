Bob Plager passes away

Article content

Kirkland Lake has lost another hockey icon. According to multiple sources, Bob Plager was killed in a motor vehicle collision Wednesday. He was 78.

A post on NHL.com states Plager, who was an original member of the St. Louis Blues, “was the last surviving member of the Blues’ three Plager brothers, all of whom helped define the early years of the franchise, which entered the NHL in 1967.”

According to the league “Plager ranks 10th in Blues history with 616 games played and 762 penalty minutes. He retired in 1978 having played 645 NHL games for the New York Rangers (29) and Blues (616), scoring 146 points (20 goals, 126 assists) with 800 penalty minutes. His No. 5 is one of seven numbers retired by the Blues.”

“Few men in the history of our game were more closely connected to a city and a franchise than Bob Plager was to St. Louis and the Blues,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “… Respected by fellow players for his toughness, he was beloved by teammates for his welcoming personality and forged a fierce bond with St. Louis fans that would last his entire life. The National Hockey League family mourns the tragic passing of a true St. Louis original and send our condolences to his daughter, Melissa, his son, Bobby, his two grandchildren and his countless fans in St. Louis and throughout hockey.”