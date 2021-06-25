Body found near Matachewan that of hunter missing since 2017
Kirkland Lake police have confirmed human remains found near Matachewan earlier this month are those of a 66-year-old hunter who went missing in 2017.
On June 4, 2021, members of the Kirkland Lake OPP responded to a call for service in a remote area in Holmes Township, north east of Matachewan.
The OPP attended the wooded area and located human remains.
The remains have been identified as those of Paul Yelland, 66 of Midland. Yelland was last seen on October 23, 2017 at approximately 12:30 p.m. in the area of Beaver Lake near Watabeag Lake, where he was believed to be hunting.
No foul play was suspected in his death and the investigation is now complete, police say.