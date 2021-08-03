Blanche River Health is continuing to promote its health care heroes by taking readers behind the scenes of the Facilities department.

Article content

“The main role of the Facilities Department at Blanche River Health is to manage and maintain the physical environment of our sites so our clinical staff can focus on quality care for our patients. This includes day to day services such as providing hot and cold domestic water, painting and drywall, maintaining our electrical infrastructure and heating/cooling air” says Facilities Manager, Jamey Swartz. Each of these systems has an extensive preventative maintenance program that involves changing filters, replacing parts, testing and repairing leaks, and lubricating moving parts.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. BRH continues to spotlight staff Back to video

Swartz adds, “Our Facilities team completes over 120 work orders per month ensuring the physical environment at each site is safe, comfortable and in good working order.” In addition to the department’s day to day activities, the team also completes larger capital projects focused on maintaining some of these systems in our physical plant as well as expanding/upgrading these systems to provide better services moving forward.

Over the course of the past year, the Facilities team has coordinated the install of the new Hill-Rom Navicare Nurse Call System at the Englehart Site, as well as started the install of a new domestic water intake system and completed the install of an upgraded building automation system at the Kirkland Lake Site. The Facilities Team has also been working hard to support the organization’s clinical staff in dealing with the unprecedented challenges brought on by COVID-19.