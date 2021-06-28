





Article content June is Seniors Month in Ontario. This year’s theme is to stay safe, active, and connected. It’s a time when we recognize our amazing older adults and the contributions they‘ve made in communities across Ontario. This interview is with Georgina and Glen Brontmeyer. Mr. and Mrs. Brontmeyer are a lovely couple who live together at TPR sharing the same room, enjoying their time together. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Brontmeyers share some great memories Back to video Georgina was born in Cobalt and Glen was born near Ottawa in a small area called Iroquois (along the Lawrence River) Q: What was your childhood like? A: Glen – I grew up on a farm and contributed to farm chores. We had about 8-10 milk cows. We grew up to understand that if we did not work we did not eat. We also knew that if a next-door kid was sick, we should stay away. It was certainly a change from life today. As a child, I had streptococcus, so I had to have many operations and used crutches often. Other than that, it was a regular, fun childhood. I was also an only child for 13 years before my parents had my sister.

Article content Georgina: When I think back, I think I had a pretty good childhood. Always a laugh when I think back on the memories. There were seven of us children (3 girls and 4 boys) so always some excitement around our house. Q: Seven children, how do you think being a part of a large family influenced you? A: Georgina – It gave me some skills in caring for children and having patience. Q: What are your school memories? A: Georgina – We went to a Catholic public school called St. Pats up until high school then it was just general. We were well behaved, very seldom was there physical fights but I remember there were many arguments between the catholic and public school. Q: Today’s children are being home schooled and taught using computers at home due to covid do you think if when you were a child you would be able to get your schoolwork done if taught at home? A: Georgina – I think it would be fine; we were well-behaved and liked school. Q: What was your first job? A: Georgina – I waitressed and babysat in Cobalt as a teenager. Q: Do you think having that many siblings helped prepare you to be a babysitter? Did you enjoy babysitting? A: Georgina – Yes, some skills needed to be a good babysitter transferred over. I enjoyed it most of the time except when they were teething; I think they tried to get a babysitter in when it was time for the baby to have asleep! Q: What was your first job? A: Glen – I remember going into the hen house and getting eggs as my first job. Eggs were precious. They would take eggs to the grocery and trade in a dozen eggs for groceries.

Article content Q: Do you remember how much a dozen eggs was worth then? A: Georgina – Certainly was not as cheap as they are now. When kids played they used to come home with eggs and the parents would have to ask did you just take these or did they give them to you? Eggs were a luxury. Q: Glen, I hear you had quite a successful career in Hamilton. Can you tell me how you got started in the steel industry? A: Glen – I worked at Stelco in Hamilton. I had worked previously in Iroquois, but at that time if you quit or you were fired, the person who fired you or let you go was supposed to pay you $12. I left on my own accord to leave to get better work. The land where my family farm was, compared to where I landed in Hamilton was 300 odd miles. I took the bus, which cost me $10. I ended up getting a job and I was there for 35 years. I stayed in electric work for basically 30 years. I wound up as a foreman and one of my duties was hiring people for them, so I moved up throughout the years. Q: How long have you been married? A: It will be 72 years in October. Q: Where/how did you two meet? A: Georgina “We met in Hamilton at a friend’s house. I went to see a lady friend of mine and Glen was there sitting on the kitchen cupboard. He looked at me and smiled and then said, “I’m going to marry you” I started to laugh and as it turned out that’s how it happened. We dated for about three to four months before we got married.” Q: What was your wedding like? A It was a private, small wedding in October. We did not have much money at the time. We got married in a Cathedral by a priest in Hamilton. We did not even know the witnesses! We did not know anyone well enough in Hamilton so the priest got us, two witnesses, from the congregation to stand up for us. We actually had to get our parents’ permission before getting married due to our ages, and in order to do so, we wrote them a letter. They both gave us their blessing – although our parents never met one another.

Article content Q: How has marriage been for the last 7 decades? A: Georgina – I think it has been wonderful! Glen – There has been little or no disaster, it is going well. Q: What is your best piece of relationship advice? A: Glen- Marriage either works or it does not. All Mothers should be given more credit for looking after children, it is a tough job. There is nothing really to marriage other than checking in on one another. Georgina: Have more patience with one another and with everybody because nobody is perfect. Q: Did you have children? A: We had seven kids together. Q: Do you have grandchildren? A: Oh yes, and great-grandchildren. Too many to count. Q: What did a typical day look like for your family? A: Glen – It was a pretty common house – a story and a half. The children kept each other busy and I managed to keep a steady income or complete jobs around the house myself. Georgina was an excellent mother. Q: Do you have any parenting advice? A: Georgina: Talk to your children when you first see or hear of something the kids might have done. Explain to them things. Q: What is the best thing about having children? A: Glen: It is a good part of living, it teaches you a lot. Georgina: I am just so happy I had all my children and they were all good to us. Just having them love and care for us. If there’s anything we need they are right there – we don’t even have to ask they just see it. Q: What was your favorite thing to together as a family? A: Georgina: Sit together and have a family meal.

Article content Glen: Another event we did was go fish or hunt together but we were separated at times when they started working. It is just nice to see or hear from them when we do now. Q: Have you travelled together and if so, do you have any interesting stories? A: We have been to Newfoundland and close to Alberta. When we went to the east coast, we went with another couple. The kids were watched by our eldest daughter and the neighbour. The people of Newfoundland were really wonderful people. One day we went out cod fishing. The fella who took us out was stirring the boat with a rope and nothing else. He brought us to a spot, he then said, “well here we are, drop the anchor” and advised that he has not been fishing here in 27 years, but that 27 years ago this was the place to go for lots of cod – and there was! We caught cod. Q: You have a lovely painting of a husky on your wall. Was this your dog? Did you have many pets in the household? A: We both had cats long before we had dogs. The dog on the wall is our malamute who would go after bears, deer’s, and moose, anything in our yard in Elk Lake. We also had an ‘average person” barn dog who was a mix. Q: Glen, you were quite the handyman. What is your biggest building accomplishment? A: Glen – About 5 years after we got married – in the early 60s we decided we needed a house, so we found a place up on the hill and bought a lot from a farmer. We bought cement blocks and stuff like that – all the bits and pieces. So, when it was all said and done we bought an engine for an old truck so I could get back to work and make money for the house. I had to borrow money to complete the house but was able to buy the land, built the lot and the engine for only $5000. Very different than today! The house is still standing in Hamilton – last we heard it, was being used as some sort of office.

Article content Q: Who taught you how to be such a good builder? A: Glen – Mostly myself. Georgina – Glen is very talented and picks up on things easily. He has the ability to look at things and figure out how they will work together. Q: So when did you decide to move to northern Ontario? A: We moved to Elk Lake around the 1980s. Glen left Steelco and Georgina had a brother who lived around Elk Lake who was a provincial police officer. Besides moving close to family, we wanted to be close to hunting and fishing. We loved it there it was nice. Q: Did you retire when you moved to Elk Lake? A: Oh yes! Q: What makes you the happiest now? A: When the kids visit us. They stay at one of our twins’ houses in Elk Lake so for them, it is like coming home for a week. They then travel the hour to see us and we all put on our best faces for each other.

