Article content

Two Sacred Heart School students in Kirkland Lake and two from Holy Family in Englehart are among those being honoured by the Northeastern Catholic District School Board.

Sacred Heart’s Laiken McGinnis was recipient of the Catholic Christian Values Award and Hayden Sanche received the Academic Excellence and Leadership award.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Catholic students celebrated in KL, Englehart Back to video

Holy Family’s Trevor Woods won the Catholic Christian Values award, while Ocean Brassard received the Academi ad Excellence Leadership Award.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards have been delivered to the recipients as all Grade 8 Celebrations of Excellence for the board have been cancelled.

“The Northeastern Catholic District School Board would like to congratulate all award recipients,” the board said in a news release.