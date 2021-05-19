Chamber concerned with lack of cleanliness within KL

Article content

The Kirkland Lake Chamber of Commerce is concerned that the state of some buildings in town is having an effect on tourism and the possibility of people wanting to open new businesses in the community.

In a letter to council Chamber representatives wrote “there are many buildings that appear vacant, abandoned or uncared for and littered with garbage in our municipal area. These structures make our town look uncared for and deter tourism and new businesses from wanting to establish their businesses in our municipality, as well as discourage existing businesses to expand.”

The letter goes on to read “Spring Clean Up, an event that normally presented itself in May, was once an annual occurrence. This event allowed for businesses and residents to clean up their properties once a year. Over time we have witnessed this event go through many changes. Businesses and residences are already responsible for extra trash that is being accumulated beyond their one bin limit. There are those individuals that do not have the means to properly dispose of these items. This can lead to houses, yards and properties looking run down and unkempt. It also leads to individuals dumping items in undesignated areas such as the bush, our parks, or trying to use business dumpsters that are now costing the businesses extra.”