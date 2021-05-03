Charges laid, vehicle impounded

Article content

On April 30, 2021, frontline members of the Kirkland Lake Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a motor vehicle in the ditch along Highway 11 in Maisonville Township.

The investigation revealed that the driver’s licence was under suspension for a Criminal Code (CC) offence and under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

As a result, Daniel ASHAWASAGAI, 28 years-of-age, of Shawanaga First Nation, Ontario, has been charged with the following;

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the HTA (Two Counts)

Careless Driving, contrary to section 130(1) of the HTA

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days as part of the Vehicle Impoundment Program.

None of the charges have been proven in court. The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear for the Ontario Court of Justice on May 20, 2021, in Kirkland Lake.