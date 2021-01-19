Charlton Fall Fair, farmers market are no more

Article content

After losing its status as a registered charity, the Charlton Fall Fair and the Charlton Farmers Market are no more.

“This decision is not one that has been taken lightly”, said Valerie Piotrowski, acting president of the Charlton Agricultural Society. “In fact we have done everything within our power, and have exhausted every possible avenue, in trying to avoid having to take this action. It is unfortunate, but we are really being given no other choice”.

Piotrowski said events were set in motion 10 years ago which resulted in the fair’s registered charity status being revoked. A few years lapsed before it was discovered.

As the fair board very rarely ever issued charitable receipts it was decided that they would simply operate, as most fair boards do, as a not for profit, she explained. The board was not aware that Canada Revenue Agency had procedures in place to deal with a status revocation (outside of the more drastic measures of dissolution and disbursing assets) before it was too late.

“Fast forward to today, this very serious issue was recently discovered by the current board of directors, and we are now left with completing this process and filing the required paperwork,” Piotrowski added.

“Although the Charlton Fall Fair was a small country fair, its family focused fun and its farmers markets will be a loss to the entire community. It will be sorely missed not only by its board, but by its members, its vendor’s, its patrons, and the surrounding community. “

The board’s remaining options are donate the fair’s remaining assets to another fair with registered charity status, or another registered charity; sell the assets and then donate the proceeds to a registered charity; or pay a final assessment penalty of $123,000 to Canada Revenue.