Children's foundation receives donation

The North Eastern Ontario Children’s Foundation has received a $2,000 donation from the Chevaliers de Colomb 8622 – Ramore Council (Knights of Columbus).

Foundation officials say “the generous donation from the service group will help shape and improve the lives of children and youth from all backgrounds throughout the Districts of Cochrane and Timiskaming by supporting them in experiences that would otherwise be unattainable due to financial considerations.

“This gift will have a significant impact for children and youth in our community,” said John Raymond, Executive Director of North Eastern Ontario Family and Children’s Services (NEOFACS). “The Foundation provides funding for camp opportunities, post-secondary scholarships and recreational activities to our youth residing in foster care, receiving child protection services, or overcoming mental health challenges. It also provides financial assistance to caregivers of children with complex special needs facing hardships when all other public avenues have been exhausted.”