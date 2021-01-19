Civic rink re-opens

Article content

A small bit of normalcy is returning to local residents as Civic rink will re-open today (Tuesday).

Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider says they will be re-opening the rink “with restrictions in place to ensure adherence with the orders.

She adds “all procedures have been discussed with our local Public Health Officials to ensure safety of all is upheld. We are so pleased we are now able to offer this opportunity for residents.”

Sackrider points out that “reservations are required and can be made by calling the complex between 8:00am and 4:00 pm Monday to Friday. Bookings are accepted for the current day and the following day on a first call, first served basis. We are starting with three timeslots Monday to Friday for 50 minutes each, beginning at 4pm, 5pm and 6pm.

“Attendees will be met at the gate and let in at the beginning of the time slot. There is a maximum of 10 individuals on the ice per time slot. All individuals must maintain a two meter distance from each other unless they are from the same household. A screening checklist is posted and all in attendance must review prior to coming into park. We will review attendance and ability to ensure all protocols are followed and adjust days, times and rules if required.”