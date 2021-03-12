Civic rink reopens

Article content

Now that the temperature has dropped the Kirkland Lake Parks and Recreation Department has reopened the rink at Civic Park.

Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider states “the rink is open from 10am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday with various times allocated for public skating, youth hockey and open hockey. The schedule is posted at Civic Rink or available on the kirklandlake.ca website.

“As a reminder to all patrons, to abide by COVID-19 regulations, people must remain a minimum of two metres apart, one person seated on the bench at one time to put on skates (unless from the same family), people must complete the posted screening prior to entering the grounds, and if you answer yes to any question, go home and call an assessment center for instructions.”