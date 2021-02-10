Cobalt Legion gets government funding
Legion Branch 44 in Cobalt has received just over $10 thousand dollars in funding from the Federal Government
Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming was joined by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs & Associate Minister of National Defence to announce funding from the Government of Canada to support Royal Canadian Legion branches in Cobalt and Mattawa.
Through the Veterans Organization Emergency Support Fund, Branch 44 in Cobalt and Branch 254 in Mattawa will each receive $10,845 to assist with their operational costs and ensure they can continue providing important supports to Veterans and their families.
The Veterans Organization Emergency Support Fund is part of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan to protect jobs, provide emergency support, and keep businesses afloat through the pandemic. Veteran organizations like Branch 44 and Branch 254 play a critical role in the well-being of Veterans and their families, and serve as important cornerstones in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.
“Legion Branch 44 in Cobalt and Legion Branch 254 in Mattawa are getting much-needed support. Our Legion members have done so much for all of us. It is important that we are there for them. The past several months have been extremely difficult for many Canadians, Veterans included. Our Legions give support and supply services to our Veterans, and helping these branches continue to operate is but a small part of our recognition of their service,” stated Rota.
“Our building is very old and requires many repairs to keep it efficient. We are looking at replacing the windows, there are a couple of doors that need replacing, and ceiling tiles that have to be changed in the bar area and our karaoke area. Like Mattawa, our roof needs attention. We will also repair our rear entrance to make it more accessible to our patrons who visit the branch, and these funds will also help offset our utility bills. Our executives and members were very pleased to get this good news,” added Cobalt Mayor George Othmer.