Cobalt Legion gets government funding

Legion Branch 44 in Cobalt has received just over $10 thousand dollars in funding from the Federal Government

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming was joined by the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Veterans Affairs & Associate Minister of National Defence to announce funding from the Government of Canada to support Royal Canadian Legion branches in Cobalt and Mattawa.

Through the Veterans Organization Emergency Support Fund, Branch 44 in Cobalt and Branch 254 in Mattawa will each receive $10,845 to assist with their operational costs and ensure they can continue providing important supports to Veterans and their families.

The Veterans Organization Emergency Support Fund is part of Canada’s COVID-19 Economic Response Plan to protect jobs, provide emergency support, and keep businesses afloat through the pandemic. Veteran organizations like Branch 44 and Branch 254 play a critical role in the well-being of Veterans and their families, and serve as important cornerstones in communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast.