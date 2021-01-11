College following strict protocols as January classes begin

Article content continued

As for student and staff activity on campus, MacDougall states that there are additional restrictions in place because of lockdown, and other precautions have already been in place and being practiced for the past several months.

“We will now be delivering on-site classes in those programs requiring it, with only ten students per section, plus one instructor,” stated MacDougall of the January-start semester. “There have been a number of steps taken to minimize the number of students on campus, including students in all programs this year studying their theory-based courses from home. There is no cafeteria food service, no student lounges open and restrictions on the number of students in the library at a time. Students in programs with practical labs come on-site with strict building entry screening of their daily Covid-19 symptom checklist, PPE, social distancing and hand hygiene enforced. For those travelling into the region – even from other parts of the province, there is a buffer period following their arrival before any of their in-person lab classes begin. This is true of all campuses and communities.”

“The youth that are arriving to our campuses are very focussed on successfully completing what has been a challenging academic year in a world filled with upheaval,” stated Dr. Audrey J. Penner, President and CEO at Northern. “They are making a significant investment of time and money to live and study here, trying to create a better future for themselves as they look to support the workforce in what has been for them and most of us, a time of considerable difficulty and uncertainty. We are doing all that we can to support these students, keep them safe while still offering a high quality learning experience and thank the community for working with us to welcome them to their new home here in the North.”

Visitors are not to approach Northern College campuses without a pre-arranged schedule except for deliveries, and most staff are working remotely. Services to students are by appointment only. More about the College’s extensive preparations for, and communications on Covid-19, can be found here: http://www.northernc.on.ca/covid-19-coronavirus/.