Article content

Town council has authorized staff to begin the procurement process for an ice plant upgrade at the Joe Mavrinac Community Complex to ensure it can be manufactured and installed this year.

According to the Director of Community Services Bonnie Sackrider, the current chiller for the ice plant is insured by the Boiler Inspection and Insurance Company of Canada. Sackrider states “the company has mandated that after 25 years of use that they will no longer insure the chiller. We are currently in the 25th year and therefore must replace the chiller in the ice plant this year while the ice is out.”

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Complex to get a new chiller Back to video

She goes on to say “funding has been applied to cover 100 per cent of the cost however we will not hear whether we are successful until later this spring. In order to meet the time frame of replacement during the summer of 2021 the chiller must be ordered in the very near future.”

She adds “this request will come to Council for approval during the 2021 capital budget deliberations however the procurement process must be started now to ensure installation this summer to allow for regular installation of the ice for fall activities.”