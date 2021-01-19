Corneil impressed with how we flattened the curve

Article content

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit gave a video address Tuesday afternoon to talk about “how a community can work with the Health unit and the Province to really flatten the (COVID) curve quite efficiently and quite quickly.”

In his presentation, Corneil displayed graphs which showed how in a six week period the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Timiskaming went from no new cases (the week of November 28 to December 4th) to a rise of 26 cases the week before Christmas and now, as of today (Tuesday) we have just one single active case.

Corneil stated that once the numbers began to skyrocket protocols had to be tightened up because of what he described as “inappropriate gatherings and not tightly following the public health measures.”

According to Corneil however even during the increase of cases there were some encouraging signs.

”When we started seeing the uptick in the cases we were also seeing that there were a number of people exposed per each person that was developing COVID; But as the Health Unit did the work with contact management, as the community was following our direction (in terms of isolation) we started to see that even though the cases were going up, how many new people being infected by each new case was coming down.