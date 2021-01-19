Corneil impressed with how we flattened the curve

Brad Sherratt
Jan 19, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  2 minute read
Dr. Glenn Corneil
Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for the Timiskaming Health Unit gave a video address Tuesday afternoon to talk about “how a community can work with the Health unit and the Province to really flatten the (COVID) curve quite efficiently and quite quickly.”

In his presentation, Corneil displayed graphs which  showed how in a six week period the number of new cases of Covid-19 in Timiskaming went from no new cases (the week of November 28 to December 4th) to a rise of 26 cases the week before Christmas and now, as of today (Tuesday) we have just one single active case.

Corneil stated that once the numbers began to skyrocket protocols had to be tightened up because of what he described as “inappropriate gatherings and not tightly following the public health measures.”

According to Corneil however even during the increase of cases there were some encouraging signs.

”When we started seeing the uptick in the cases we were also seeing that there were a number of people exposed per each person that was developing COVID; But as the Health Unit did the work with contact management, as the community was following our direction (in terms of isolation) we started to see that even though the cases were going up, how many new people being infected by each new case was coming down.

“This is because people were following our direction that if you are exposed to stay home.”

He pointed out “this is public health in action but it’s also a community respecting public health measures in action.”

Corneil also feels because we started to “feel the surge” prior to the Province move to lockdown our district was already moving towards isolation and decreasing social gatherings and therefore we did not see the post-Christmas or post New Year’s surge.

“This is really great news and a really important acknowledgement of the work the Provincial lockdown did, the measures the Health Unit took “but (most) importantly how each of you respected the public health measures. As quickly as we went up, we really, happily has just as quickly come down.”

Corneil notes while all of this is great news, he emphatically reminds people that the Province is still in lockdown.

“Look how things got quickly out of hand,” he states.

He can’t stress enough that we citizens can’t go backwards in the fight against this disease. We have to continue to follow all of the public health measures.

During his talk, Corneil also addressed the fact that schools are open in the District. He says the decision to open them up is supported by the current numbers but stressed they are keeping an eye on the situation.