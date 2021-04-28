Corneil makes statement on district's COVID situation

Article content

Dr. Glenn Corneil, Acting Medical Officer of Health for Timiskaming says the North is being hit hard by the third wave of COVID-19 and in particular the variants of concern.

In a social media address to the residents of the District. Dr. Corneil stated Northeastern Ontario has seen a dramatic rise in cases.

He went on to say that essentially all the new cases have been the variant from the United Kingdom.

“We are seeing multiple COVID clusters in different parts of our district.”

He pointed out that these variants can spread quickly because they are more contagious.

He went on to state the local cases have been driven partially by people doing essential work but also from inappropriate gatherings, people not masking or following public health measures.

“We are at a very critical time in the pandemic. Our individual actions will determine whether more people will get sick with COVID-19 or whether we are able to protect essential workers, bring down local case counts and avoid outbreaks and hospital admissions.”

In terms of the district’s vaccination roll out, Dr. Corneil says it is going very well.

“We have met Premier Ford’s direction of providing 40 per cent of our population with at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of April.”

He is urging everyone to get vaccinated and information regarding the vaccine and who is currently eligible to receive it can be found on the health unit’s website.