Council endorses call for paid sick days

The Town of Kirkland Lake is calling on the Ford government to implement “legislated sick leave and calls on the government of Ontario to permanently legislate universal paid sick days for all workers in Ontario during the pandemic and beyond, regardless of workplace size, type of work or immigration status”.

The motion passed by council endorses motions passed by other municipalities across the province and echoes the call for paid sick days sent by many since the pandemic began, including doctors and other health care workers.

Upon hearing of Kirkland Lake’s decision Timiskaming-Cochrane MPP John Vanthof says he is very thankful for the backing.

“I would like to thank the Kirkland Lake Council for their support of a paid sick day program in Ontario. The lack of a universal program has been one of the drivers of continued COVID spread throughout the province. Asking people to stay home if they are sick while knowing that they cannot afford to has never been a viable policy, and that has become tragically obvious during the pandemic.

“Kirkland Lake Council joins many other councils, medical professionals, business groups, the Official Opposition and others in calling on the Ford government to implement a paid sick day program. It is my sincere hope that they heed the call.”